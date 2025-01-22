Coachella Valley Teachers Association speaks out on proposed District layoffs

The Coachella Valley Teachers Association is blasting the Coachella Valley Unified School District ahead of its meeting on Thursday.

In December 2024, the District's Board of Trustees adopted a fiscal stabilization plan after reports that the District was facing a $44 million dollar budget shortfall. The plan includes the reduction of nearly 200 staff members.

Wednesday night, the Teachers Association put out a news release arguing that the District's proposed layoff will negatively impact students with the most needs.

That release reading, in part, that "CVTA stands strong in its belief that it is time for CVUSD and its school board to take responsibility for their own actions and solve their financial matters in a way that does not harm the students of our district."

