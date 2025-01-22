Skip to Content
Firebirds fall 4-3 in shootout to San Jose Barracuda

today at 10:04 PM
Published 10:01 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Barracuda on Wednesday night in San Jose.

The Firebirds continue to struggle against San Jose and in shootouts this season. CV is now 0-5 shootouts and 0-4-0-2 against the Barracuda this year.

Despite the loss, the Firebirds picked up a point. Coachella Valley’s record moves to 21-13-1-5.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds conclude their four-game road trip this Saturday, January 25th as they face the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

