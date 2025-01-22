Firebirds fall 4-3 in shootout to San Jose Barracuda

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Barracuda on Wednesday night in San Jose.

The Firebirds continue to struggle against San Jose and in shootouts this season. CV is now 0-5 shootouts and 0-4-0-2 against the Barracuda this year.

Barracuda continue to have the Firebirds number this year. CV remains winless against San Jose this season. This one tonight hurts as San Jose scored the equalizer late, nothing in OT, then 2-0 in the shootout. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 23, 2025

Despite the loss, the Firebirds picked up a point. Coachella Valley’s record moves to 21-13-1-5.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds conclude their four-game road trip this Saturday, January 25th as they face the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.