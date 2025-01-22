Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake grows to 3,400 acres

A fast-moving brush fire raced across thousands of acres of thick vegetation near Castaic Lake today, forcing mandatory evacuations in the lake area and into the heart of Castaic, with warnings stretching toward Santa Clarita and reaching the Ventura County line.

The Hughes Fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Lake Hughes Road near the Golden State (5) Freeway near Castaic Lake, according to Cal Fire.

The start and rapid growth of the #HughesFire in Los Angeles County seen from ALERTCalifornia's Whitaker Ridge camera. Check conditions live on multiple cameras at https://t.co/Azu4PbZNY7 and look to @Angeles_NF and @LACOFD for updates. pic.twitter.com/JyKOpyY2jx — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) January 22, 2025

Aided by gusting Santa Ana winds and thick, dry vegetation, the fire quickly gobbled up 500 acres of brush, but within 90 minutes, it was estimated at more than 3,400 acres.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for a wide area on all sides of Castaic Lake, including the heart of Castaic. Multiple road closures were ordered in the area, including:

-- Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes;

-- Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway;

-- Lake Hughes at Pine Canyon; and

-- Dry Gulch at San Francisquito Canyon Road.

The Golden State (5) Freeway remained open, although the California Highway Patrol warned motorists to be cautious due to heavy smoke. Some freeway ramps were closed at Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road.

More than a dozen water- and retardant-dropping aircraft were on the scene, including the county's two leased Super Scooper fixed-wing planes.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest were attacking the blaze.

It was unclear what sparked the fire, which occurred during persistent red flag fire conditions. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Northlake Hills Elementary School just west of Castaic Lake was evacuated, and students were moved out of Castaic High School.