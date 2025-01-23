How possible ICE arrests at schools could impact Coachella Valley school districts

Since 2011, Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been prohibited from arresting suspected undocumented migrants at designated "sensitive locations," like schools, courthouses, places of worship and hospitals.

But under a new wave of immigration reform, that provision is being rolled back.

The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this week it would update it's protected area and enforcement policies to allow immigration authorities to use "common sense" tactics to arrest suspects.

Last month, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Education declared schools cannot discriminate based on citizenship status or aid immigration officers in arrests.

The resolution was approved by the Governing Board of Palm Springs Unified School District.

But how does this conflict with new federal rollbacks?

Tonight at 6, News Channel 3 is speaking with school district leaders on their plan to protect students while also adapting to the measures.