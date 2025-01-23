One person injured after a shooting in Thermal

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Thermal Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported at a little after 5:50 p.m. on the 67000 block of Polk Street, near Martinez Road.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.