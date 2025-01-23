Palm Springs City Council approves Airport Master Plan Concept

Palm Springs City Council moved forward at its meeting on Thursday to unanimously approve the Palm Springs International Airport Master Plan conceptual development plan.

The approval includes the selection of the hybrid Rental Car Center, a single-story structure with two sub levels located north of the terminal, next to the baggage claim. The design maintains convenience for passengers and the airport's walkability.

While the Plan has been approved, the design details and funding plans will come later, with public input before approval.

Airport officials say construction on projects in the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) Master Plan will not begin right away. The approval on Thursday of the Master Plan concept allows PSP to move on to environmental analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Based on the timeline outlined in the Airport Master Plan, the first phase of terminal development could

begin in the next 3-4 years, and could be completed by the early 2030s. This includes construction of 7 new gates, a rental car center, a Federal Inspection Station (FIS) to offer international travel, and an expanded baggage claim.