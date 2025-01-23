Trial readiness date continued for Queer Works CEO Jacob Rostovsky

The District Attorney's office reports that the trial readiness conference has been continued in the case of Queerworks CEO Jacob Rostovsky.

Rostovsky, 33, is accused of stealing money from Queer Works, the non-profit company he founded, and was indicted in October 2024 on 53 counts of fraud.

Queer Works was set up to provide mental health and other services to the transgender and nonbinary community. The program was expected to provide 180 people with a monthly allowance of 800 dollars.

The Queer Works CEO is expected back in court for the trial readiness conference on June 18.

