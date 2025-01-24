Friends of the Palm Springs Library annual Book and Media sale continues on Saturday

The Friends of the Palm Springs Library annual Book and Media Sale began Friday, and continues on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the JC Frey building across the parking lot from the main library.

Book lovers should note that this year’s sale is ‘fill a bag/fill a box,' with a bag of books for $5.00 or a box of books for $10.00 The Friends of the Palm Springs Library (Friends) say they are selling as many items as possible to prepare for the upcoming library renovation.

The Friends add that gently used best-sellers, CDs, DVDs, and many other items, including a few one-of-a-kind items, are available.

Friends President Nanci Morrison says their annual sale is highly anticipated each year, adding that there was a line down the sidewalk when they opened at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. She explains they need to clear out inventory for the library renovations - The building will be closed during renovations, so the library will be located at a temporary space until the reopening.