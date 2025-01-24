Mensch International Foundation to hold International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

This Monday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, to honor the millions of victims to Nazism, and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

The Mensch Foundation will hold its Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park Amphitheater beginning at 11:00 a.m.

This Remembrance Day marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Mensch Foundation founder Steven Geiger says this year's event is especially meaningful in light of recent anti-semitism. He adds, "Each person deserves respect and must be judged on their character. Not on their religion, their sexual orientation, not on their nationality or color. And we must engrain this in young people's minds."

There will be several speakers at Monday's event, including Holocaust survivors. A remembrance walk from the park amphitheater to the nearby Holocaust Memorial will serve as a moving conclusion to the program.

Limited seating will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. For more information or to volunteer, call 760-333-1189.