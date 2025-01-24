Skip to Content
News

Road closures announced for USA Women’s Half Marathon in Palm Desert

KESQ
By
today at 4:54 PM
Published 4:59 PM

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) — The USA Women’s Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, January 25, prompting several road closures in Palm Desert. The closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following roads will be closed:

  • San Pablo from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls
  • Magnesia Falls from San Pablo to Monterey Avenue

Additionally, the lane adjacent to the curb will be closed at the following locations:

  • Northbound Monterey Avenue from Magnesia Falls to Gerald Ford Drive
  • Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Gateway
  • Northbound Gateway to Dinah Shore Drive
  • Eastbound Dinah Shore Drive to Portola Avenue

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays and are encouraged to allow extra time or use alternate routes. For a full course map and more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content