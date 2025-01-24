Road closures announced for USA Women’s Half Marathon in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) — The USA Women’s Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, January 25, prompting several road closures in Palm Desert. The closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The following roads will be closed:
- San Pablo from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls
- Magnesia Falls from San Pablo to Monterey Avenue
Additionally, the lane adjacent to the curb will be closed at the following locations:
- Northbound Monterey Avenue from Magnesia Falls to Gerald Ford Drive
- Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Gateway
- Northbound Gateway to Dinah Shore Drive
- Eastbound Dinah Shore Drive to Portola Avenue
Motorists are advised to expect minor delays and are encouraged to allow extra time or use alternate routes. For a full course map and more information, click here.