Road closures announced for USA Women’s Half Marathon in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) — The USA Women’s Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, January 25, prompting several road closures in Palm Desert. The closures will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following roads will be closed:

San Pablo from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls

Magnesia Falls from San Pablo to Monterey Avenue

Additionally, the lane adjacent to the curb will be closed at the following locations:

Northbound Monterey Avenue from Magnesia Falls to Gerald Ford Drive

Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Gateway

Northbound Gateway to Dinah Shore Drive

Eastbound Dinah Shore Drive to Portola Avenue

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays and are encouraged to allow extra time or use alternate routes. For a full course map and more information, click here.