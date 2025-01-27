Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla announces grant for taxpaying restaurants, bars

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced the launch of a grant program today to support restaurants and bars located on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation that pay the tribal food and beverage sales tax.

The Food and Beverage Sales Tax Grant Program will provide funding through the inaugural Taxpayer Business Improvement Grant Fund, which offers up to $100,000 in potential grants, the tribe said in a statement.

"We are proud to offer this inaugural grant program for food and beverage establishments located in the heart of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation,'' Tribal Chairman Reid D. Milanovich said. ``Many of these businesses are family-owned, (so) we are eager to help support local businesses through these grants.''

The program includes two grant categories. Restaurants or bars seeking to expand indoor or outdoor seating may apply for grants of up to $20,000. Establishments requesting funding for property upgrades - including furnishings, lighting, facades, fixtures, advertising, signage, equipment and technology improvements -- may be eligible for grants of up to $5,000, according to the tribe.

More information can be found at aguacaliente.org/tax-department.