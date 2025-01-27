City of Palm Desert hosts Holocaust Remembrance Day

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Palm Desert city officials will host their 15th annual ceremony to commemorate the Holocaust’s victims at the Civic Center Park Monday at 11 am.

On January 27th, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Russian Red Army. Of the 1.3 million individuals sent to Auschwitz, 1.1 million died. In 2005 the United Nations designated January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, urging world countries to honor the 6 million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.