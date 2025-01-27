Palm Springs eases rental rules to allow short-term rentals to fire evacuees

In an effort to support evacuees of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Palm Springs City Council approved a temporary adjustment to a vacation rental rule limiting annual stays.

Through the rule adjustment, vacation rental owners are allowed to offer short-term rentals of up to 28 days to those displaced by the fires from January 7 through February 28, 2025, without the stays counting toward their annual rental limits.

Owners and guests will need to provide an affidavit when they submit a contract with the City. For retroactive dates, they can obtain the affidavit and apply to have the previously submitted contracts removed.

Mayor Ron deHarte says, "This is an opportunity for us to do what we can short-term to help during a difficult time." He adds, "We hope this effort makes a meaningful difference for those who need a safe haven to stay."

In addition to easing rental restrictions, the City has set up a page at EngagePalmSprings.com with a list of resources including local hotels and businesses offering discounts and special pricing for evacuees.

City officials will monitor the program's impact and make any necessary adjustments. For more information, visit psvacationrentalcompliance.com.