Palm Springs organization holds fundraiser for fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

Fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Corlew; tragically lost his life in an on duty motorcycle accident in January, the agency announced.

On Monday, the Palm Springs Chapter 519 American Legion Post held a fundraiser that benefits Deputy Corlew’s surviving wife and 2 children.

Organizers said they raised $3,912 in total.

The fundraiser happened at American Legion Post 519, which is located at 400 N. Belardo Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262.

There was dinner at the event and check presentations from Ch. 519 ALR, American Legion Post 519, SON's of the American Legion Post 519, American Legion Post 519 Auxiliary, VFW Post 1534, Chapter 739 ALR, Palm Springs HOG's and Desert Riders Association.

Organizers said any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support Corlew's family. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

