Suspect in vehicle reported stolen arrested in Palm Desert business center parking lot

There was a heavy police presence at the parking lot of Palm Desert business center as deputies took a person into custody Monday afternoon.

Video shows several armed deputies approaching a vehicle on Dinah Shore at around 3:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the incident was related to a stolen vehicle.

The incident started at around 3:07 p.m. when deputies saw the vehicle in the area of Gerald Ford Drive and Technology Drive in La Quinta. Deputies followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dinah Shore Drive and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.