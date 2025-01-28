Idyllwild and mountain communities receive first measurable snowfall of the season

Hundreds of visitors are flocking to the mountain tops after the higher elevations received their first measurable snowfall of the year. Places like Big Bear, Idyllwild, and the Palm Springs Ariel Tramway got the most snowfall between Sunday and Monday.

Idyllwild saw anywhere between four and five inches through Monday night, and the town became abuzz with tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the snow. Those visitors were welcome news to business owners like Chris Allen, who owns 'Wooley's' downtown.

"When it snows, a lot of people want to come up and play in the snow and check it," said Allen. "They come out and build a snowman or play in the snow. It gets crazy out on the weekends."

Allen says store owners look forward to these busy days to get through the slower parts of the year.

"It really helps us all out. We love it," said Allen. "They come to buy things like gloves, snow pants, boots, beanies, warmer things."

One tourist Perla Rafael, says she comes up during snow days to get away from home. She also says it's a good excuse to visit businesses that aren't in the Coachella Valley.

"“We usually get coffee from 'Pure Bean' and we go get pizza from the restaurant down there," said Rafael. "We also go more up and we sled.”

For others, like Matthew Marshall, coming up to see the snow in Idyllwild is a family tradition.

"“My family, when I was little, we used to always come up to Idyllwild," said Marshall. "And this would just be the spot where we would stop. You walk by the lake, and there's also a hill right behind that's really good for sledding."

Making the trek up the mountain can be fun, but it's important to remember your proper gear, including a warm jacket, gloves, and tire chains. There are several chain requirements in place for the mountain communities, including the 243 and the 74 leading up to Idyllwild.

If you don't have chains on or in your vehicle, you will be cited.

You can check chain requirements here.