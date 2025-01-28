Skip to Content
Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit from Indio to Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
today at 12:38 PM
Published 12:32 PM

A stolen vehicle pursuit started in Indio and ended in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday morning.

The incident started just before 10:40 a.m. when deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of Desert Gardens and Avenue 48 in Indio, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Authorities said deputies attempted a traffic enforcement stop but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued onto the westbound side of Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms. Video shows the pursuit continuing onto Varner Road in the Thousand Palms-Cathedral City border.

The pursuit ended in the area of Hacienda Avenue and Via Loreto Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

The three suspects ran from the vehicle but were all taken into custody, authorities confirmed.

Jesus Reyes

