After 25 farms test positive, RivCo health officials list precautions to avoid bird flu

RIVERSIDE, CA (KESQ) – In Riverside County, 25 dairy and poultry farms including one backyard flock have tested positive for Avian influenza (bird flu), a virus spreading through wild birds around the world causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows.

While no human cases have been identified in Riverside County, Riverside University Health System (RUHS) officials are recommending precautions to prevent bird flu infection as commercial agriculture and wildlife exposures increase.

Bird flu is spread from infected cows, birds and other animals to people in a variety of ways, including:

Breathing in dust or droplets with the virus

Touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands after touching contaminated surfaces or handling sick or dead animals or their environments

Consuming raw unpasteurized milk or products

Individuals who are at risk for exposure to bird flu due to contact with livestock, backyard flocks, or wildlife should follow these prevention measures:

Wash hands immediately after coming in contact with animals or their environment and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Use PPE when handling animals that could be infected. PPE includes a fit-tested N95 respirator, eye protection, gloves, coveralls and boots or shoe covers.

Wear dedicated clothing and footwear while working with animals; shower or change into new clothes and shoes after exposure.

Work with animals outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor environments.

Higher-risk groups include people who work or interact with dairy cows, any kind of poultry (including backyard flocks), cats, or wildlife - especially wild birds. No person-to-person virus transmission has been detected in the U.S.

Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung says the risk to the general population is low. He adds that the county is taking additional safety measures at the dairy and poultry farms with bird flu outbreaks, including monitoring for symptoms in farm workers, use of personal protective equipment, and making sure there is access to timely laboratory testing and treatment if it's needed.

According to Leung, individuals should avoid drinking raw, unpasteurized milk and raw milk products and make sure poultry and eggs are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees. Raw dairy, raw poultry and raw pet food should not be fed to pets. There is no evidence that humans or pets can get bird flu through pasteurized dairy or properly prepared poultry and eggs cooked to the correct temperature.

Public Health, along with the Office of the Agricultural Commissioner, Animal Services, and Environmental Health, is responding to bird flu with enhanced biosecurity at local farms, securing personal protective equipment (PPE) and flu vaccines for farm workers, and ongoing health monitoring.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to infected animals should monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days after their last exposure. Symptoms include eye redness, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, difficulty breathing and fever. Contact your healthcare provider for any symptoms, and share any exposure to sick animals you may have had. If the exposure happened at your worksite, notify your employer.

While there is no vaccine for bird flu, health experts recommend getting a seasonal flu vaccine. Seasonal flu vaccination will not prevent infection with Avian influenza viruses. However, it can reduce the risk of getting sick with human and bird flu viruses at the same time which could lead to a more severe or contagious disease.

To learn more about bird flu and how to protect yourself, visit: www.ruhealth.org/avianflu.

Poultry owners with flocks that have experienced any unusual/suspicious illness or deaths should call the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Sick Bird Hotline at: 866-922-BIRD (2473).