FAA: Passanger plane crashes with Blackhawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport

Originally Published: 29 JAN 25 21:40 ET

Updated: 29 JAN 25 21:43 ET

By Mary Kay Mallonee and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded flights at Reagan National Airport after a plane crashed into the Potomac River outside of Washington, DC.

“All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open,” Reagan National Airport said in a post on social media.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed that an aircraft was down in the river and fireboats are on the scene.

CNN has reached out to the FAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

