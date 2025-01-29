Skip to Content
More Sunshine Today with a Warm Up on the Way

Published 3:40 PM

Good evening! 

Drier and warmer weather is expected across the Coachella Valley with daytime highs climbing to nearly 10 degrees above average by next week. 

We've had a chilly couple of mornings with overnight lows in the low 40s and 30s and daytime highs about 5-7 degrees below normal. Today we're pretty close--just a degree or two below normal.

That low that gave us some mountain snow and valley rain continues to move at a snails pace as it exits off to the east and pushes into the Upper Colorado Basin. That system will actually provide some good moisture, rain and mountain snow to the four corners as it pushes through the Rockies. 

As that low moves into the Mississippi River Valley we'll start to see a zonal/weak ridging pattern develop with high pressure setting up shop and shoving inland. That's our weather maker and the reason we'll see temperatures climb above normal. 

By Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we'll see a nice warmup into the low 80s! 

Katie Boer

