Local teen phemon wins Australian Open in wheelchair tennis, his 2nd Grand Slam

17-year-old Charlie Cooper is making his name known around the world as a tennis prodigy competing in international opens.

Charlie, was born with spina bifida, a condition affecting his spine and motion, but that hasn't stopped him from beating the odds and finding success on the court.

“I understand the gift that God gave me, you know I’d much rather have a disability,” Charlie said.

The La Quinta native is a two-time Grand Slam Champion who plays tennis from his wheelchair. He's back home in the Coachella Valley after winning the Australian Open boys' wheelchair championship in singles and doubles.

“He’s done nothing but amaze us all,” one local said.

He has played all over the world, but it’s at the Silver Sands Racquet Club in Palm Desert where he puts in the work. He’s an extraordinary athlete who’s completely redefined what’s possible on the court.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony highlights Charlie and his journey to tennis glory.