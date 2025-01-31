Understanding the impact of Trump’s foreign aid freeze on HIV drug distribution

Amid the flurry of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump was a 90-day freeze on foreign aid spending. Days later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the freeze includes current programs. A big worry from public health research officials is that the edict will disrupt the ability of a U.S.-funded program to provide lifesaving anti-HIV drugs to 20 million people living with HIV.

The cuts by the Trump administration affect the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), established by former President George W. Bush. The global health program is credited to have saved more than 25 million lives around the world.

Officials say the pause in the delivery of these drugs will increase the risk of patients getting sick and transmitting the disease to others.

In addition to helping countries purchase anti-HIV drugs, PEPFAR funds pay for HIV prevention and testing, as well as treatments for tuberculosis and other diseases.

