Minor hospitalized after being stabbed with a screwdriver in Mecca
A minor was hospitalized after being stabbed with a screwdriver in Mecca Wednesday afternoon.
The stabbing was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Date Street.
"When deputies arrived, they learned a juvenile was assaulted by two other juveniles with a screwdriver," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
Brito-Gonzalez said the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies searched the area for the two suspects but were not able to locate them.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.