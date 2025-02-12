Skip to Content
Minor hospitalized after being stabbed with a screwdriver in Mecca

Published 3:56 PM

A minor was hospitalized after being stabbed with a screwdriver in Mecca Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Date Street.

"When deputies arrived, they learned a juvenile was assaulted by two other juveniles with a screwdriver," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Brito-Gonzalez said the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies searched the area for the two suspects but were not able to locate them.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

