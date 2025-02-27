Deputies search for driver involved in hit-and-run that injured a 74-year-old man in Yucca Valley

Deputies are asking for the community's help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Yucca Valley that left a 74-year-old man with major injuries.

The crash was reported at around 8:05 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway).

Authorities said the driver of a red hatchback traveling southbound on Grand Avenue struck the man as he was crossing Grand Ave at the intersection of SR-62. The driver exited the vehicle, assisted the injured pedestrian to the nearby curb, then got back into his vehicle, made a u-turn, and fled northbound on Grand Ave.

The pedestrian was later taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers from the Morongo Basin CHP Station and a helicopter from Sheriff's Aviation responded to the area and assisted deputies in searching for the suspect and associated vehicle; however, despite a thorough and lengthy search, the suspect remains unidentified and at large.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 40 to 50 years old, and was witnessed wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as an unknown make/model red hatchback.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the driver or vehicle is urged to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submit information online at www.wetip.com.