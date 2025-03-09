Skip to Content
News

Car crashes into fire hydrant in Palm Desert, causing traffic on southbound Cook Street

Rebecca Parker
By
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:24 PM

Authorities are on the scene of a solo car crash in Palm Desert after a car collided with a fire hydrant, causing flooding and traffic in the area.

The accident happened on Market Pl Drive neat Cook Street, just north of Country Club Drive, leading to backups on southbound Cook Street as water filled the street.

Pictures captured by viewers in the area show water shooting out of the burst line, over 30 feet in the air.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirming there were no reports of injuries and the roadways are reopened; however the market was closed due to the amount of mud on the road.  

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content