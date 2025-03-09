Car crashes into fire hydrant in Palm Desert, causing traffic on southbound Cook Street

Authorities are on the scene of a solo car crash in Palm Desert after a car collided with a fire hydrant, causing flooding and traffic in the area.

The accident happened on Market Pl Drive neat Cook Street, just north of Country Club Drive, leading to backups on southbound Cook Street as water filled the street.

Pictures captured by viewers in the area show water shooting out of the burst line, over 30 feet in the air.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirming there were no reports of injuries and the roadways are reopened; however the market was closed due to the amount of mud on the road.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.