City of Indio holds Virtual Community Forums to gather input for Strategic Plan

By
today at 7:12 PM
Published 7:08 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - City of Indio officials are inviting the public to join in on a Virtual Community Forum on Thursday, March 20, at 12:00 p.m. to help provide input on the city's Strategic Plan to guide its future.

The first of the two community forums was on Tuesday evening.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Indio Assistant City Manager Jon Nicks to get details on the forums and to learn how residents can also participate in an online survey to give input on the Strategic Plan.

For more information and links to participate in the Virtual Community Forum or to fill out the survey, see www.indio.org and click on the banner "Shape Our City's Future."

Peter Daut

