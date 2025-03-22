Man arrested after Indio PD says he murdered his parents

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- A man is in custody tonight after Indio Police say he murdered his two parents.

Officers say on Friday, they conducted a welfare check for the elderly couple, both aged 84, in Indio at the 45000 block of Green Hills Court.

They say no one was contacted at that residence, which led them to a second home in Palm Desert on the 78000 block of Blooming Court.

Officers say they made contact with the couple’s son, but it quickly escalated into a standoff after he refused to leave the home.

Due to suspicious circumstances, officers went back to that first home in Indio where they located forced entry and the couple dead inside from an apparent homicide.

Eventually, that standoff in Palm Desert ending with the arrest of their son who is currently booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio under two counts of homicide.