Desert Hot Springs Council unanimously votes to remove Public Safety Commission member

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Hot Springs City Council voted Tuesday night to remove Public Safety Commission member Michael Rizzio, who says he is being terminated from the position for doing his job in protecting the public.

Rizzio says he requested an emergency Public Safety Commission meeting April 6 to discuss police brutality in the city.

He claims he did not witness the brutality situation, but it was brought to his attention by a person who felt victimized by police, and in his two-year term he has tried to investigate other matters like this but was denied by the Public Safety Commission.

Rizzio sent an email with an attachment requesting the emergency meeting, and by April 7, he was told he was in violation of City Ordinance Section 2-40-020: "To act as an advisor between the community, the Police Department, and the City Council," an allegation Rizzio says is not true.

He says no one from the Council or Commission has contacted him about the situation, which is one he feels was part of his public safety duties.

"Even though they don't want me to do my job anymore, it was still my job... when those people got beat up from the police," Rizzio said. "And I can't just drop the ball on that. I have to follow through with those victims."

Desert Hot Springs Mayor Matas and the city's Public Information Officer declined to comment on Rizzio's claims prior to the vote.