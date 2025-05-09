Skip to Content
Injured person air rescued from unincorporated area of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters rescued a person early Friday afternoon from an inaccessible area of Whitewater.

The rescue was reported shortly before 1:00 p.m. in the unincorporated area of Whitewater west of Desert Hot Springs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The person was hoisted via Riverside County Sheriff's Office helicopter from the rugged, hard to reach area to an awaiting ambulance. CAL FIRE reports the person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

