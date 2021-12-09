Iraq, US conclude talks, formally ending combat mission

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s national security advisor has tweeted that the last round of technical talks with the U.S.-led coalition has ended, signaling a new phase in U.S. involvement in the fight against the extremist Islamic State group. The official has said the last round of talks will formally end the coalition’s combat mission, and start a new phase of advisory and assistance in the fight against IS. The formal end of the combat mission is unlikely to change the facts on the ground; the coalition stopped engaging in combat missions early in 2020.