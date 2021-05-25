Victims identified in deadly Palm Springs rollover crash

Breaking News

Two of the four passengers involved in a rollover crash last Friday night have been identified.

16-year-old Jazmen Thomas and 17-year-old Dennis Savard from Banning were killed in the accident.

The news comes one day after a third person died at the hospital. We are still awaiting identification of that person.

The crash happened near Highway 111 and Overture Drive.

Two passengers died on scene and two others were transported.

CHP says speed played a role and all of the occupants were minors.

