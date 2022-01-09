Stolen car causes multi-vehicle crash on El Paseo

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving four vehicles in Palm Desert Sunday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. on El Paseo and Ocotillo Drive.



Officials have confirmed the crash was caused by a stolen vehicles being driven by 3 juveniles, whose ages have not yet been released. They were taken into custody and will likely be released to their parents tonight.

The stolen vehicle was spotted Sunday morning in Palm Springs, after it was stolen in La Quinta on Saturday.



Officials said the other individuals involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries, but they have yet to confirm how many other people were in the other vehicles.

