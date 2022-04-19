All lanes open I-10 east following deadly big rig collision in Cabazon

UPDATE - 8:45 AM:

Cal Trans tweeted out that all lanes are open on the I-10 east in Cabazon following a big rig collision.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lanes 1,2, and 3 on Interstate 10 heading eastbound have reopened, according to Cal Trans, after a fatal wreck involving a big rig truck and another vehicle backed up early Tuesday morning in Cabazon.

Its estimated lane 4 and the on-ramps will remain closed until around 7:45 a.m.

Cal Fire said at least one person died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was intubated with severe burn damage and was transferred to the burn unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at Interstate 10, just east of the Main Street interchange near the Cabazon dinosaur display around 2:00 a.m., for a big rig on its side with debris on all traffic lanes.

Traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Main Street and onto a frontage road.

Witnesses at the scene said the big truck hit another vehicle that was already on its side.

Several traffic lanes were blocked due to the wreck.

Westbound freeway traffic was not impacted, but eastbound traffic was backing up to the Cabazon Premium Outlets mall.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.