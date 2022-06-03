12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out

Traffic is back up to speed on Interstate 10 after a Greyhound bus heading from LA to Phoenix crashed, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and backing up traffic for miles.

The California Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling in the #2 lane at about 60-65 mph when a tire blew out. The driver lost control of the bus, which crashed into an SUV and injured its two passengers, then slammed into the center median.

"I was asleep and in the middle of my sleep, 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' said passenger Quinton Givens. "I turned around and people were hollering and yelling."

The windshield on the bus was shattered and detached and glass littered the roadway.

"The bus received damage on the driver's side down the whole length, which is predominantly where the patients that were injured were coming from."

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1532797913948008448

Uninjured passengers were taken onto a school bus and evacuated from the scene. "I'm just happy to be safe, that's the main thing," Givens said. "Ain't nobody seriously get hurt, we made it through."

With one lane of the highway closed for more than 3 hours, traffic was backed up for miles heading into the valley.

"After the blowout, we went across the freeway. We were all slung across the highway and we were pretty shooken up," said passenger James Green. "My life flashed in front of me."

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and

driver at this time," said Greyhound Lines' Senior Communications Specialist Crystal Booker.