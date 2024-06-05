Deadly Elk’s Fire investigation update, cause unknown

Cathedral City Fire has confirmed that the Arson investigation regarding the fire that destroyed the abandoned Elk's Lodge on March 11th, 2024, has been completed.

The fire took place on the 67-000 block of East Palm Canyon Drive. Three people were killed on scene in the fire: Josee Vanbuskirk, a 37-year-old resident of Wasilla, Alaska/Cathedral City; Daniel Burr, a 51-year-old resident of Palm Springs; and Phillip Pape, a 46-year-old resident of Cathedral City. A fourth person was left in critical condition.

According to Captain Mike Contreras of Cathedral City Fire, "The investigation was handed over to the County Arson Task Force. Cathedral City was notified yesterday of the findings. The cause and the origin of the fire is listed as 'unknown'."

Contreras told News Channel 3 that investigators were unable to determine the exact location of where the fire ignited due to previous damage in the interior of the building.

The owner of the abandoned Elk's lodge is now responsible for the demolition and will work with the city of Cathedral City to schedule the demolition.

