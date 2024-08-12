M 4.4 earthquake strikes near Pasadena-area

A strong earthquake in the Highland Park area rattled a wide swath of the Southland today, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The temblor hit at 12:20 p.m., centered two miles south-southeast of Highland Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude was initially reported at 4.6, but was later reduced to 4.4.

The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately went into "earthquake mode," sending crews out across the city to examine critical infrastructure and check for damage to structures, buildings and other facilities.

"There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries,'' according to an LAFD statement. "An update will be provided once LAFD Earthquake Mode is complete. Though no additional earthquake activity is predicted, firefighters ask you to prepare for any aftershock."

Other public safety agencies across the region also dispatched crews to check for any possible damage.

The shaker was felt across a wide area spanning most of Los Angeles County and stretching into Orange County and even parts of Riverside County.

Metro alerted riders that trains throughout its transit system would be slowing down so tracks can be checked for any possible damage.

The shake came on the heels of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 6 centered in the Bakersfield area that was also felt across most of the Southland.

Southland earthquake expert Lucy Jones told reporters the earthquake appeared to be based in the same group of faults that created the 1987 Whittier Narrows quake.

"There have been others in the past,'' Jones said. ``In 1989 we had a pair of four-and-a-half's there were also in the system that were just a half-hour apart. There have been plenty of small ones over the years that are also within this."

