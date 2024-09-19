12-year-old boy suspected of making threats against Jurupa Valley school arrested

A 12-year-old boy suspected of making criminal threats against a middle school in Jurupa Valley was taken into custody today.

The 5000 block of 42nd Street underwent a thorough investigation on Sept. 12 around 9:45 a.m. by a Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station school resource deputy regarding a criminal threat, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Additional evidence led investigators to respond to the suspect's residence in Moreno Valley Wednesday, where a search was conducted, but no weapons were located.

The boy was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of criminal threats, and the investigation remains ongoing.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office takes all threats of school violence seriously and encourages all members of our community to report any online threats or suspicious activity to law enforcement or the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center to prevent any planned acts of violence against our communities," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The boy's name was not released because of his age.

Anyone with information regarding the school threat was urged to call Deputy E. Jimenez at the Jurupa Valley Station at 951-955-2600.