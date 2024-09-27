LA84 Report Highlights Gaps in Play Equity and Barriers to Youth Sports

A statewide report found that nearly two-thirds of school-aged children, particularly in the Inland Empire, Central Valley and far northern parts of California, fail to meet federal guidelines related to physical activity.

During a State Senate Education Committee Hearing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Friday morning, the LA84 Foundation released the findings of its 2024 California Play Equity Report, a study of statewide play equity, youth participation and physical activity levels. National research firm EVITARUS collected data for the report.

The aim of the report is to establish a new baseline for play equity, a concept of ensuring all children regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, zip code or socioeconomic status have access to play and physical activity, according to the LA84 Foundation.

According to the report, California's youth are not moving enough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommend youth ages 6 to 17 get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day, but more than two thirds of kids, about 66%, are engaged in sports or other activities.

Nearly 10% of California youth are "never active." Less than 2 in 5, about 39%, of kids have physical education daily at school, the report says. About 58% of parents surveyed were unaware that physical education was not fully funded in schools.

Rates of physical activity are lowest for Latinas and Black/African American girls, as well as Latino youth overall and kids with disabilities. Youth with household annual incomes of $50,000 or lower, and those located in the Inland Empire also face similar challenges.

In the last two years, about one-third of youth participating in sports declined due to issues with the cost of participating, some children are not interested and others may not have the time commitment.

Parents who participated in the study say finances can be a barrier to keep their kids in sports. Nearly two-thirds, or about 63%, of parents reported they struggled to afford costs associated with sports such as equipment, uniforms, among other things.

"Sports, play and movement are essential for a child's physical, emotional, social and academic development. Disparities in access to play can perpetuate and exacerbate existing inequalities,'' Renata Simril, president and CEO of the LA84 Foundation, said in a statement.

"The 2024 Play Equity Report expands on research the LA84 Foundation has conducted since 2016 in LA County,'' Simril added. "It's a roadmap that allows us to track statewide progress in play and movement now and into the future."

While challenges remain to bolster youth participation in sports and physical activity, the report highlights two key findings to do so.

Organized sports and structured play can boost levels of regular exercise for children. Youth with physical education every day or those who are active in at least one organized sport are more likely to move five times per week or more, according to the report.

Additionally, participants of the study expressed strong support for elected officials and the state to invest in more opportunities for sports and other physical activities.

"This report reminds us how critical play and movement are for the overall development of our kids. In combination with academics, play, sports, and physical activity, all play a vital role in nurturing their physical, social, and emotional growth,'' said state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, said in a statement.

Last year, Newman authored Senate Bill 291 to ensure a uniform standard for recess across California's schools.

"The benefits of unstructured play and peer-to-peer social interactions offered by recess are more important now than ever,'' Newman added.

Simril noted that with global sporting events coming to Southern California, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the state should use the economic opportunity to support youth sports and physical activities.