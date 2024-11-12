RivCo high school teacher placed on leave following rant about Trump

A history teacher at a high school in the Moreno Valley Unified School District is on administrative leave today following a profane-filled rant in class after Donald Trump won the election for president.

The teacher called the president-elect a "rapist draft-dodging coward" during a lecture on Wednesday, the day after the election, in a video that was posted on social media by a conservative commentator.

The teacher has not been identified by the district, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. He told his students Black and Latino voters didn't support Kamala Harris because she has a "vagina and uterus" and Latino voters who support Trump want to be white.

"Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler's ideas? Yes,'' the teacher told his students in the video posted on social media.

The video also recorded the teacher using profanity in describing the election results.

A spokesperson with the Moreno Valley Unified School District told the Times in a prepared statement the teacher was placed on administrative leave and is pending review.

"We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member's discussion about the election results turned unprofessional,'' the statement said. "We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs. Our goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment that supports all students."

The district did not identify the teacher by name.

The teachers union representing employees from the Moreno Valley Unified School District did not reply to the Times' request for comment on the teacher's status.

"I think they're trying to make him seem like a bad guy because of that he said," a student who was in class during the teacher's lecture, told KABC. "I know it was very strong toned, but that's how he gives his lecture as a professor.'"

The students are planning to walk out in protest this week in response to the teacher being placed on leave.