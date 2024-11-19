LA explores potential pilot program for fentanyl detection devices

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 today to explore a pilot program to distribute fentanyl detection devices to residents at no cost.

Council members voted to instruct the Office of Procurement and relative departments to report on such a program funded by the city's opioid settlement account. Council members Monica Rodriguez and Hugo Soto-Martinez introduced the motion on Oct. 8.

According to the motion, the pilot program would bring hand-held devices, which require no training, into the hands of residents. This technology allows users to test substances prior to use and determine if they are safe or not.

"The device prevents overdoses before they happen, having these kits accessible to all Los Angeles residents, in conjunction with overdose reversal efforts and solutions, will save countless lives,'' the motion reads.

In 2023, more than 110,000 people died as a result of drug overdoses throughout the nation, according to the motion, which cites figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control. That includes about 3,092 people in Los Angeles County.

The city's Westlake area, a downtown neighborhood, experienced 83 overdose deaths. But with training and education, about 6,821 overdoses were reversed in Los Angeles, according to city officials.

Council members noted that there have been strides made in harm reduction with overdose reversal products, and said more could be done.

The city is expected to receive $29.6 million to $53.3 million over an 18-year period from two settlements reached with opioid distributors in 2021.

Approximately 80% of dollars from the opioid settlement is restricted for future opioid remediation and the remaining 20% for opioid-related projects or to reimburse the city for the purchase of Narcan or training for first responders, according to city documents.

In June, the City Council allocated $3 million from settlement funds for a proposed respite center within a half-mile radius of MacArthur Park. It's the latest funding coming to the park in a bid to address ongoing public safety concerns and reduce substance abuse in the area.

A majority of opioid-related deaths are linked to fentanyl.