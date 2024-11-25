Man fatally electrocuted while putting up Christmas lights

More than $6,400 has been raised as of today to help support the family of an Escondido man who was electrocuted and died while putting up Christmas lights.

The man, Antonio Pascual, age 24, was putting up lights at a residence near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Skyline Drive in East Valley when he was electrocuted Thursday, according to authorities.

Pascual was injured after he reportedly threw the lights over a high-voltage power line, fell and was temporarily trapped hanging in a tree while rescue and utility workers turned off the electricity. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"He was a brother, a son and a uncle,'' states the GoFundMe page set up by organizer Juan Pascual, his brother. "He always took care of his mother and family."

"He had been working on putting up Christmas lights ... Something that we always did for our client,'' the GoFundMe page reads. "It always came out beautiful ... Christmas lights forever having a meaning to us, he will remain in our hearts for eternity."

The family told reporters that the victim, a native of Guatemala, worked as a landscaper.

The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/f/help-family-heal-after-electrocution-tragedy.