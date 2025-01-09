Firefighting aircraft strikes drone over Palisades Fire

A water-dropping aircraft was struck by a drone today over the Palisades Fire, prompting a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

The aircraft landed safely, and no crew members were injured.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told the Los Angeles Times the aircraft was a Super Scooper, and the drone strike put a hole in the plane's wing, leaving it temporarily inoperable.

Marrone told the paper the FBI will be responding to the area with "aerial armor'' designed to prevent drones from flying in the fire zone.

According to the FAA, individuals who interfere with firefighting efforts are committing a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison. The agency can also impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any unauthorized drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement, or emergency response operations while temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) are in place.

The FAA stated that it treats such violations seriously and considers swift enforcement action for such offenses.