Man arrested for suspected arson in Griffith Park amid Red Flag Fire Warning

A man suspected of intentionally setting a brush fire in Griffith Park was arrested today after flames briefly threatened nearby homes.

Authorities responded to the 2700 block of Glendower Avenue to reports of a small brush fire burning near several residences around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and police took the man into custody on suspicion of arson, police said.

The arrest occurred as powerful Santa Ana winds swept through Southern California under a red flag warning. Officials warned the intense winds could quickly spread fires in high-risk areas.