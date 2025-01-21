Skip to Content
California

94-Year-Old Man Missing in Eaton Fire Pronounced Dead

Published 6:00 PM

An at-risk 94-year-old Altadena man reported missing after being in contact with friends and family was found dead in a fire zone, authorities announced today.

Edwin Cridlind, last seen on Jan. 7 in the 200 block of Wapello Street, had contacted friends and family around 7:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner said Cridland was pronounced dead on Jan. 11 due to smoke inhalation and burn injuries.   

No further details were available.

City News Service

