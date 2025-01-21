LA County offers eviction, short-term rental protections to fire victims

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution today offering eviction protection for renters who open their homes to people or pets displaced by this month's wildfires, and promoting increased short-term rental availability.

Tuesday's resolution protects tenants in unincorporated areas of the county against eviction when hosting unauthorized occupants or pets displaced due to the fire.

Short-Term Rental hosts were also allowed to offer and advertise:

-- More than one STR;

-- A smaller space/room as an STR;

-- Vacation Rentals for use as an STR; and

-- Unlimited stay exceeding the current 90-night maximum.

Provisions to short-term rentals were limited only to those hosting fire victims.

The provisions will remain in effect until May 31, 2026.

"As we face one of the most devastating natural disasters in Los Angeles County's history, we must act with urgency to protect and support those displaced -- and the Angelenos supporting them -- from the threat of eviction,'' Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said. "This motion ensures that displaced residents have immediate access to housing, while safeguarding tenants who open their homes to others in need. We are taking essential steps to provide a foundation for the long-term recovery of impacted residents and to stabilize our communities.''

Horvath stressed the housing need created by the fires could make the homelessness crisis worse.

"One emergency cannot come at the expense of another -- that's what is before us today,'' she said.

Members of the community rallied outside the boardroom Tuesday and disrupted the meeting, calling on the Supervisors to take action against predatory rental practices. The L.A. Tenants Union said the public "demands a rent freeze for all L.A. County renters and a moratorium on evictions. The many thousands of units sitting vacant around the region must be seized for housing.''

Tenant unions from Glendale, Altadena and Pasadena were present at the rally.

"We are faced with the most intense crisis in Pasadena right now, as over 10,000 structures in Altadena and Pasadena have burned down to the ground,'' said Ryan Bell of the Pasadena Tenants Union.

Bell stressed that a majority of those structures were in Altadena, a community of working-class families, many of whose houses have been passed down through generations.

Bell said many tenants were unable to return home and claimed they faced eviction threats by predatory rental practices of price gouging and refusing to clear the homes of contaminated air and water.

Some residents who lived in areas near the fires said their businesses and employment were disrupted, also threatening their ability to make rent.

They called for strict action from Supervisors Horvath and Kathryn Barger, whose constituents were most affected by the crisis.

The board declared a state of emergency following the start of the Palisades and Eaton fires, and ratified the declaration on Jan. 14 to provide immediate access to recovery resources.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 structures and displaced thousands of residents.