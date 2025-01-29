Skip to Content
Amber Alert issued across SoCal for murder, abduction suspect

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert across much of Central and Southern California today as authorities searched for a man suspected of killing a woman in Kings County and abducting their two young daughters.

The Amber Alert included Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties, with authorities saying the suspect may have fled to Mexico.   

According to the Kings County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, 23, is suspected of fatally shooting the children's mother on Tuesday in Hanford and fleeing with the children, aged 2 and 3.

He was last seen leaving the residence in a 2020 four-door gray Hyundai Elantra with California license place 8LZD084.   

The suspect was described as 5-foot-9, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, sheriff's officials said.

The missing children are Arya Maldonado, 3, who is 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes; and Alana Maldonado, 2, who is 2- foot-5, weighing 20 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.   

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911.

City News Service

