Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors answers your coronavirus questions

Coronavirus: Questions Answered

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors joined us live in-studio to answer your coronavirus questions. Kors clarifies the state's stay-at-home order, discusses how residents are responding to the order, and whether the city is looking to add even tougher restrictions.

Watch our special "Coronavirus: Questions Answered" segments every weekday at 6:30 p.m. on Fox and CBS. Health experts and local officials join us live to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

Send your questions to coronavirus@kesq.com, you can write out your question or send it as a video for a chance to be included in the newscast.