CA calling on student/retired medics to help with increased health care needs

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on all medical professionals, whether they are retired or in the process of getting their degrees, to help the state have adequate staff as health care needs increase due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"California is preparing for an increase in the number of people who urgently need health care in our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To meet this moment, we’re opening additional health care sites to treat people affected by COVID-19 and to relieve the pressure on our health care system by providing care for non-COVID-19 cases." - reads a news release by state officials.

State officials are looking for:

Physicians (MD, DO), including medical students

Pharmacists

Dentists

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students

Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)

Respiratory therapists

Paramedics

Medical assistants

Emergency medical technicians

To be eligible for coronavirus emergency medical staffing roles, you must:

Be 18 years of age or over

Be eligible to work in the United States

Have a valid driver’s license or passport, and a social security card

Have a valid California License for clinical practice (if you are a MD, DO, etc.)

OR are a medical student or nursing student

are a medical student or nursing student Have no negative licensure/certification actions (for licensed/certified professionals)

Click here to sign up for the California Health Corps

Once you have applied, officials will review your skills, experience, location preferences and interests to see where you match our placement needs.

"You will be paid and will be given malpractice insurance coverage. Locations will vary, but we will try to match your geographical preferences."