State recommends bars in Riverside County to close due to coronavirus spread

Governor Gavin Newsom is recommending bars in Riverside and several other California counties close due to the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the same action, Newsom required bars in Los Angeles and four other counties to close.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” said Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement released by his office. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and keep physically distant outside the home. Don’t gather in groups, and if you are older or have a condition that puts you at higher risk of COVID-19, protect yourself by staying home.”

Riverside County's rising case numbers have placed it on the state's watch list.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

Newsom is recommending all counties "on the County Monitoring List for three or more consecutive days, but less than 14 days, close bars through local health officer order."

Counties that have been on the Monitoring list "for 14 days or more are required to immediately close bars."

"California is using data and science to guide our response to COVID-19. We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission. Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “We all have our part in the fight against community spread of COVID 19. If you go out then remember, wear a face covering, keep your distance and wash your hands frequently.”

The Governor's office says,"Community spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern across the state, and in particular for counties on the County Monitoring List. Community spread increases the likelihood of expanded transmission of COVID-19 in settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails and prisons. Counties will continue to take action to limit the transmission of COVID-19, including reinstituting community measures such as the closure of bars."

Impacted Counties Recommended Bar Closure: Mandatory Bar Closure: Riverside

Sacramento

San Bernardino

Santa Barbara

Stanislaus

Ventura Fresno

Kern

Kings

Los Angeles

Tulare

Some bars in Palm Springs have already closed their doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Two Palm Springs bars were closing their doors due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus. Hunters Nightclub and Streetbar in Palm Springs will be closed until further notice. All employees who were close or in contact with the infected employee will have to get tested as well as quarantine for 14-days. Both bars' management posted on their Facebook pages informing customers of the new changes. They said they want their staffs to be safe, as well as others around them, and will inform guests when it is safe to reopen their doors to the public again.

