Riverside County reports 215 new cases, 11 deaths, & 340 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 215 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 56,201.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Testing

582,413 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,477 tests conducted since Tuesday.

Riverside County is encouraging more residents to get tested for coronavirus to move into next phase of reopening.

“We need to pick up our testing again – for both the purpose of isolating the sick and to help us safely reopen more parts of our community,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of the Riverside University Health System - Public Health.

More Details: Riverside County will not advance to red reopening tier this week

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 11 additional deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,136.

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 340 additional recoveries. The total number of recoveries is now at 51,372.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported no changes to COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients remains at 155. The county's current hospitalizations levels are the lowest since we first started tracking this data at the start of April.

Riverside County has the fifth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties having more patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU remained at its lowest total since April 6. Today, the county reported 2 fewer patients into the ICU, this brings the total number of ICU patients to 47.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health, JFK Memorial Hospital, and Desert Regional Medical Center reveal a continued decrease in bed usage since the start of August.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,578 cases, 70 deaths, and 3,370 recoveries.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 09/16/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 130

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 122

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 60

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 50

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,868

Deaths: 32

Recoveries: 1,783

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,627

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 2485

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 57

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 50

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,089

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 1,022

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

Recovered: 40

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 214

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 207

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 43

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,578

Deaths: 70

Recoveries: 3,370

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 777

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 730

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 435

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 410

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 123

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 119

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 326

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 309

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 1,001

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 901

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,033

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 950

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 231

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 199

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 43

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 173

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 167

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 210



· County Jails

There are 408 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 334 recoveries.· · State Jails

There are 2,037 cases in the state's jails and 1,498 recoveries.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.